"Unless your guitars and your attitude resemble these nuggets then you can kiss my tubular bells." Oasis' Liam Gallagher shares his love of the Sex Pistols, revealing how "all heaven broke loose" when he first heard the punk legends

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has been sharing his love of the Sex Pistols on social media, telling his followers that hearing the iconic London punk band for the first time was a transformative moment in his life.

After posting a link to the Pistols 1977 album Never Mind The Bollocks on X, formerly Twitter, this evening, January 8, Gallagher added,

"Unless your guitars and your fucking attitude resemble these nuggets of dats [sic] gone by then you can kiss my tubler bells."

'Tubler bells' here, for those wondering, is a reference to Mike Oldfield's 1973 album Tubular Bells, the first album released by Richard Branson's Virgin Records label. The Sex Pistols were 'released' from contracts by EMI and A&M before securing a deal with Virgin for their debut album.

Gallagher continued his Pistols love-in by posting YouTube links to singles God Save The Queen and Pretty Vacant, plus album track Bodies.



"I remember when I first laid eyes on this record," he then posted. "I thought it was the fucking Ouijir board then I heard it and all heaven broke lose."



We'll trust that you can correct the spelling for yourselves.

Earlier today, Gallagher The Younger generated much excitement among fans by commenting on a proposed setlist for Oasis' upcoming reunion tour. When a fan asked, 'Is this setlist official??' Gallagher replied "It's not far off."



We look forward to seeing the scenes that will follow later this year on the band's long-awaited tour when Oasis attempt to leave venues across the world without playing Wonderwall...