Oasis announce Live ’25 reunion tour film to be produced by Peaky Blinders creator

Oasis have announced that their upcoming reunion shows will be the subject of a film called Live ’25.

It will be produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace who were behind the LCD Soundsystem concert film Shut Up and Play the Hits.

Magna Studios will produce the film alongside Sam Bridger, Guy Heeley, Marisa Clifford and Kate Shepherd. Their previous credits include Beastie Boys Story and other music-related projects.

No release date for the film has been confirmed and no other details have been made available as yet.

This week frontman Liam Gallagher said he thinks there is a "mole" in their camp who's leaking stories to the media.

He spoke out as "sources close to the band and reunion tour" reportedly confirmed the identities of the musicians who will be joining him and his brother Noel in the reformed Oasis line-up.

While the band have not confirmed it, it was reported that former members Bonehead (guitar), Gem Archer (guitar) and Andy Bell (bass) will be in the lineup alongside alongside American drummer Joey Waronker (Beck, R.E.M., Atoms For Peace), who played with Liam on his tour with former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire.

Jul 04: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 11: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 12: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 16: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 19: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 20: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 26: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 30: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 02: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 12: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Aug17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Aug 24: Toronto Rogers Stadium, Canada

Aug 25: Toronto Rogers Stadium, Canada

Aug 28: Chicago Soldier Field, USA

Aug 31: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, USA

Sep 01: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, USA

Sep 06: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, USA

Sep 07: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, USA

Sep 12: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 13: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 27: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Sep 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Oct 21: Goyang Stadium, South Korea

Oct 25: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Oct 26: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Oct 31: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 01: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 04: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 07: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 08: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 15: Buenos Aires Estadio Mâs Monumental, Argentina

Nov 16: Buenos Aires Estadio Mâs Monumental, Argentina

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos, Chile

Nov 22: São Paulo MorumBIS, Brazil

Nov 23: São Paulo MorumBIS, Brazil