Oasis announce Live ’25 reunion tour film to be produced by Peaky Blinders creator

Film will document Oasis' upcoming reunion as Noel and Liam Gallagher play huge venues around the world

Oasis in 2024
(Image credit: Simon Emmett)

Oasis have announced that their upcoming reunion shows will be the subject of a film called Live ’25.

It will be produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace who were behind the LCD Soundsystem concert film Shut Up and Play the Hits.

Magna Studios will produce the film alongside Sam Bridger, Guy Heeley, Marisa Clifford and Kate Shepherd. Their previous credits include Beastie Boys Story and other music-related projects.

No release date for the film has been confirmed and no other details have been made available as yet.

This week frontman Liam Gallagher said he thinks there is a "mole" in their camp who's leaking stories to the media.

He spoke out as "sources close to the band and reunion tour" reportedly confirmed the identities of the musicians who will be joining him and his brother Noel in the reformed Oasis line-up.

While the band have not confirmed it, it was reported that former members Bonehead (guitar), Gem Archer (guitar) and Andy Bell (bass) will be in the lineup alongside alongside American drummer Joey Waronker (Beck, R.E.M., Atoms For Peace), who played with Liam on his tour with former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire.

Oasis tour dates 2025

Jul 04: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK
Jul 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK
Jul 11: Manchester Heaton Park, UK
Jul 12: Manchester Heaton Park, UK
Jul 16: Manchester Heaton Park, UK
Jul 19: Manchester Heaton Park, UK
Jul 20: Manchester Heaton Park, UK
Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Jul 26: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Jul 30: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Aug 02: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Aug 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK
Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK
Aug 12: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK
Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland
Aug17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland
Aug 24: Toronto Rogers Stadium, Canada
Aug 25: Toronto Rogers Stadium, Canada
Aug 28: Chicago Soldier Field, USA
Aug 31: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, USA
Sep 01: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, USA
Sep 06: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, USA
Sep 07: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, USA
Sep 12: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico
Sep 13: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico
Sep 27: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Sep 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Oct 21: Goyang Stadium, South Korea
Oct 25: Tokyo Dome, Japan
Oct 26: Tokyo Dome, Japan
Oct 31: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia
Nov 01: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia
Nov 04: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia
Nov 07: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia
Nov 08: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia
Nov 15: Buenos Aires Estadio Mâs Monumental, Argentina
Nov 16: Buenos Aires Estadio Mâs Monumental, Argentina
Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos, Chile
Nov 22: São Paulo MorumBIS, Brazil
Nov 23: São Paulo MorumBIS, Brazil

Stef Lach

Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 

