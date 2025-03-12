"Any bigmouths talking to the press are gonna get dealt with." Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher fears there is a "mole" inside the band's organisation after "sources" reportedly leak the new Oasis line-up

It appears that some familiar faces are returning to the reformed Oasis line-up

Liam Gallagher fears that Oasis have a "mole" in their camp who's leaking stories to the media, and he's concerned that this could undermine the band's return.

Gallagher revealed his displeasure on social media after NME.com reported that "sources close to the band and reunion tour" had confirmed the identities of the musicians who will be joining him and his brother Noel in the reformed Oasis line-up.

Following Gallagher's recent jokey claim that a new-look Oasis would feature Sesame Street characters Bert and Erie on guitar and bass, British TV character Fingerpops on keyboards, and Peppa Pig on drums, NME.com is reporting that the musicians joining the Gallagher brothers are former members Bonehead (guitar), Gem Archer (guitar) and Andy Bell (bass), alongside American drummer Joey Waronker (Beck, R.E.M., Atoms For Peace), who played behind Liam Gallagher on his tour with former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire.

While the make-up of this line-up would hardly be shocking 'hold the front page' news, Oasis' frontman seems concerned that having a band 'insider' leaking stories to the media might jeopardise the imminent return of the Manchester band.

Posting on X, Elon Musk's rebranding of Twitter, Gallagher wrote, "NME tell me who your source pots are that keep giving you info about OASIS and I’ll give you an exclusive interview about up n coming OASIS tour you can have it all but how much do you want it LG x"

Gallagher later added: "It’s not the lineup reveal I’m bothered about I’ll reveal that to you in a minute I’m more bothered about the line where it says a source close to the band and tour that really causes me a great deal of concern".

When one of the singer's followers on X queried why Gallagher would do an interview now after previously stating that there be no interviews granted ahead of the band's first UK shows since 2009, the singer replied, "I want to know who the bands close sources are there [sic] saying we have a mole in the crew".When another followed suggested the story was merely a journalist "hoping the mud will eventually stick" Gallagher warned, "Exactly well there [sic] playing with fire." In another reply he stated, "we’re not messing about this time any BIGMOUTHS talking to the press are gonna get dealt with."

"That’s what broke OASIS up bfore [sic]" he added.

The Oasis Live '25 tour is scheduled to begin in Cardiff on July 4, and will run through to late November.

Paul Brannigan
