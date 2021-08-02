Watch Novena's Prog From Home performance of Sun Dance

New British prog outfit Novena, who feature Haken singer Ross Jennings, have released a new fur-track EP, Live From Home.

The new four-track EP collects some of the band's lockdown performances along with a new and previously unreleased acoustic version of Disconneted. You can view the new EP artwork and tracklisting below.

"The Live From Home EP features our lockdown performances for Prog From Home, UK Tech-Metal Dest's Tech Fest at Home, and The Progspace's Progspace Online festivals, as well as a brand new, never-before-released track, Disconnected," the band say.

You can also view the band's Prog From Home performance of Sun Dance in the video below.

Novena singer Ross Jennings recently announced his own debut solo album A Shadow Of My Future Self which is set to be released on November 19 through Graphite Records.

Get Live From Home.

(Image credit: Frontiers Records)

Novena: Live From Home

1 - Sun Dance (Prog From Home)

2 - The Tyrant (Tech Fest at Home)

3 - Christmas Corazón (Progspace Online)

4 - Disconnected (Acoustic Version)