Nova Twins share revenge fantasies in the savage video for K.M.B (Kill My Boyfriend)

London alt.rock duo Nova Twins have released a killer video for new single K.M.D., which the band say will “stitch-up the hearts of the heartbroken, teaching the ones who broke it a lesson.”



“Inspired by the sound and feel of the ’90s, we wrote and filmed our version of a playful horror movie,” guitarist/vocalist Amy Love and bassist Georgia South say of the video for the song, aka Kill My Boyfriend. “Think Mean Girls meets Clueless meets Pulp Fiction. Somewhere between those storylines is where you will find K.M.B.”

The single is set to feature on Supernova, the second album from the duo, which is set to emerge on June 17 through Marshall Records.



Speaking on the album, the follow-up to 2020‘s Who Are The Girls, Love and South say, “Supernova is the beginning of a new era. As we delved into the unknown, making this album became our medicine through a turbulent time. It’s a reflection of where we were and how far we have come, encased in a fantasy world that we imagined. Supernova is made out of dreams, triumphs and colourful nightmares. When you get to the other side, you will always come out a winner.”

The track listing for the album is as follow:



1. Power (Intro)

2. Antagonist

3. Cleopatra

4. K.M.B.

5. Fire & Ice

6. Puzzles

7. A Dark Place For Somewhere Beautiful

8. Toolbox

9. Choose Your Fighter

10. Enemy

11. Sleep Paralysis