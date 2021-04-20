Nova Twins collab with Dream Wife on a feisty remix of their track Bullet

The genre-bending Nova Twins have teamed up with art rock trio Dream Wife for a remix of their track Bullet, taken from their 2020 debut album Who Are The Girls?.
This collab is the Nova Twins’ latest joint effort, following their recent remix release of their track Undertaker with Fever 333.
Explaining the meaning behind the song, Nova Twins’ Amy Love and Georgia South state: "It’s a kick back against the harassment and day to day social pressures that women have to endure. We wanted a song that makes women feel powerful, that they can say, do and wear what they want without judgement or scrutiny.”
“Unrealistic beauty ideals and objectification have formed a toxic and hypercritical environment for women. Bullet is a call to arms for anyone anywhere to stand up against these social norms and say enough is enough.”
Speaking of the remix, Dream Wife’s Alice Go says, “Nova Twins' unchained power as a live unit has always taken our breath away. We love those rockers, what they stand for and how they rip it up. Bullet as a track boldly asserts their vibe of self-empowerment, a theme that really crossed over with Dream Wife's beliefs and ethos as a band.”
“As friends of ours, we approached them about collaborating and doing a mix, as a way of still connecting with our musical community during the lockdown. It was so much fun splicing our sounds into one pumped-up rock track.”
Listen to the remix below:
Nova Twins have also announced their rescheduled UK & EU tour dates for 2022, with tickets now on sale.
Tour dates are below:
February 2022
Feb 2: The Moon, Cardiff
Feb 3: Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth
Feb 5: WF Studio, Norwich
Feb 10: Bodega, Nottingham
Feb 11: King Tut’s, Glasgow
Feb 12: Mash House, Edinburgh
Feb 13: Cluny 2, Newcastle
Feb 17: Blue Shell, Köln
Feb 18: Schon Schon, Mainz
Feb 19: Exil, Zürich
Feb 21: Arena, Vienna
Feb 22: Café V Lese, Prague
Feb 23: Cassiopeia, Berlin
Feb 24: Hafenklang, Hamburg
Feb 26: Melkweg Up, Amsterdam
Feb 27: DB Studio, Utrecht
March 2022
March 18: Thekla, Bristol
March 19: Whelans, Dublin
March 20: Academy 3, Manchester
March 25: Heaven London
Rescheduled Birmingham Date TBA