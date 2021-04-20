Nova Twins collab with Dream Wife on a feisty remix of their track Bullet

The genre-bending Nova Twins have teamed up with art rock trio Dream Wife for a remix of their track Bullet, taken from their 2020 debut album Who Are The Girls?.

This collab is the Nova Twins’ latest joint effort, following their recent remix release of their track Undertaker with Fever 333.

Explaining the meaning behind the song, Nova Twins’ Amy Love and Georgia South state: "It’s a kick back against the harassment and day to day social pressures that women have to endure. We wanted a song that makes women feel powerful, that they can say, do and wear what they want without judgement or scrutiny.”

“Unrealistic beauty ideals and objectification have formed a toxic and hypercritical environment for women. Bullet is a call to arms for anyone anywhere to stand up against these social norms and say enough is enough.”

Speaking of the remix, Dream Wife’s Alice Go says, “Nova Twins' unchained power as a live unit has always taken our breath away. We love those rockers, what they stand for and how they rip it up. Bullet as a track boldly asserts their vibe of self-empowerment, a theme that really crossed over with Dream Wife's beliefs and ethos as a band.”

“As friends of ours, we approached them about collaborating and doing a mix, as a way of still connecting with our musical community during the lockdown. It was so much fun splicing our sounds into one pumped-up rock track.”

Listen to the remix below:

Nova Twins have also announced their rescheduled UK & EU tour dates for 2022, with tickets now on sale.

Tour dates are below:

February 2022

Feb 2: The Moon, Cardiff

Feb 3: Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

Feb 5: WF Studio, Norwich

Feb 10: Bodega, Nottingham

Feb 11: King Tut’s, Glasgow

Feb 12: Mash House, Edinburgh

Feb 13: Cluny 2, Newcastle

Feb 17: Blue Shell, Köln

Feb 18: Schon Schon, Mainz

Feb 19: Exil, Zürich

Feb 21: Arena, Vienna

Feb 22: Café V Lese, Prague

Feb 23: Cassiopeia, Berlin

Feb 24: Hafenklang, Hamburg

Feb 26: Melkweg Up, Amsterdam

Feb 27: DB Studio, Utrecht



March 2022

March 18: Thekla, Bristol

March 19: Whelans, Dublin

March 20: Academy 3, Manchester

March 25: Heaven London

Rescheduled Birmingham Date TBA