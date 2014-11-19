Nothing unveil new video for Chloroform

Just days ahead of their debut UK tour, shoegazey soundscapers have released a new video for the song Chloroform.

Taken from the split 12” with Whirr, out now on Run For Cover Records, the video was directed by Don Argott (the man the Lamb Of God As The Palaces Burn documentary) and features a heavy bout of kidnapping.

The new split record features two new tracks from Nothing recorded with Will Yip who has worked with everyone from Cradle Of Filth and Title Fight to Schoolly D and Paint It Black.

Nothing’s UK tour starts this week. Dates below:

21st November: Green Door Store, Brighton, UK 22nd November: The Oobleck, Birmingham, UK 23rd November: Broadcast, Glasgow, UK 24th November: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK 25th November: Birthdays, London, UK