A hair metal docuseries from the director of Jackass and The Dirt is coming to a TV near you

Video-on-demand service Paramount+ have announced plans to stream a docuseries that tells the story of hair metal in the 1980s.

The three-part series, Nöthin' But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of '80s Hair Metal is based on the book of the same name – by Tom Beaujour and occasional Classic Rock writer Richard Bienstock – and is directed by Jeff Tremaine, best-known for the Jackass TV and movie franchise and the controversial Motley Crue biopic The Dirt.

“The series delivers a fresh and shockingly candid behind-the-scenes look at one of music’s most iconic eras," reads a statement. "Each episode showcases the insanity and blazing ambition that has enthralled generations of music lovers and continues to influence culture to this day."

"This docuseries is a celebration of the most outrageous decade in rock'n'roll," says Tremaine. "It’s my love letter to the ‘80s."

Musicians interviewed for the show include Poison's Bret Michaels, Ratt's Stephen Pearcy, Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt, Skid Row's Dave “Snake'' Sabo and Corey Taylor, as well as Riki Rachtman (host of MTV's Headbangers Ball), and Jackass star Steve-O.

Nöthin' But a Good Time is the second Paramount+ series focussing on the hair metal era, following the launch of another three-part series, I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream, last year. That series revisited the early years of Skid Row, Winger, Twisted Sister, Vixen and The Scream, and was directed by Tyler Measom, the man behind 2019's I Want My MTV, which told the story of the pioneering music TV network.

Other music shows on Paramount+ include How Music Got Free, the Lollapalooza documentary Lolla, the Dave Grohl series From Cradle To Stage, and a re-boot of Beavis And Butt-Head.