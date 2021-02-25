Dave Grohl and Dave Grohl’s mum to host new TV music show

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his mother Virginia will host an ‘unscripted music show’ as part of the programming for the new Paramount + streaming channel, set to launch in March.

Dave Grohl‘s Cradle To Stage will be based on Virginia Grohl’s 2017 book From Cradle To Stage, which featured interviews with the mothers of Rush’s Geddy Lee, Beastie Boy Mike D, Amy Winehouse, Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, REM’s MIchael Stipe and more. The idea of basing a documentary TV series around the book was first mooted in 2018, but clearly the format has been tweaked since then.

Paramount+ will also feature reboots of hugely successful music shows MTV Unplugged, Behind The Music and Yo! MTV Raps, the sort of programming which music TV channels used to air before they pivoted to moronic ’reality’ shows.

“We are thrilled to re-invent some of our most storied and impactful music franchises, including Behind the Music and Yo! MTV Raps, for Paramount+,” Bruce Gilmer, ViacomCBS President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, announced in a press statement.

“In addition, we will partner with some of the biggest names across the music industry to bring exclusive and unique content to the platform, such as Dave Grohl’s Cradle to Stage based on his mom’s critically-acclaimed book, and many more to come.”

Paramount+ will launch on March 4.