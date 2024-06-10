Piracy, legal battles and FBI investigations: How to watch two-part documentary How Music Got Free

How Music Got Free at a glance When: The two-part docuseries How Music Got Free will be streamed on Paramount+ in the US and Canada from June 11: UK and selected countries from June 12

Where: Paramount+

The two-part documentary How Music Got Free which explores the boom in music piracy is set to be shown on Paramount+ in later this week.

The film centres on the rise in file sharing technology that disrupted the musical landscape in late 90s and features interviews with artists including Eminem, 50 Cent, Timbaland and more.

Eminem and basketball legend Lebron James served as executive producers on the docuseries which premiered at SXSW earlier this year.

A press release reads: “From New York City, to Los Angeles, to the small factory town of Shelby, North Carolina, the two-part series features the quirky genius of the heretofore-unknown 'pirates', the drama of the FBI investigations and convictions, and the frontline accounts of music’s biggest artists and executives.

“An unbelievable story of cunning, illegality, celebrity, and innovation, these are the events that changed the music industry forever.”

It’ll be streamed on Paramount+ on June 11 in the US and Canada, while the UK, Australia, Germany, France, Austria and Italy will be able to watch from June 12.

How to watch

If you want to watch How Music Got Free, it'll be available to stream on Paramount+ in the US and Canada from June 11, with the UK, Australia, Germany, France, Austria and Italy will be able to watch from the following day.

Paramount+ starts at $5.99/£6.99 a month and is packed with films, TV series and family favourites. It's also home to the Star Trek universe and is also streaming Lolla: The Story Of Lollapalooza and the Behind The Music series featuring Poison's Bret Michaels, Alanis Morissette, Motley Crue, Bob Marley and more.

How to watch How Music Got Free from anywhere

If you're outside the US or the UK on holiday or traveling with work and want to watch the two-part series as soon as it launches, don't worry, as you'll still be able to watch wherever you are with the use of a VPN.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch any show outside of a streaming territory. NordVPN is our service of choice and it's currently available at a great price and with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

