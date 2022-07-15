Prep the TP for your bunghole: there's a new Beavis And Butt-head series coming

After making their triumphant return with the feature-length movie Beavis And Butt-head Do The Universe, the titular doofuses are making their way home to TV screens in a new series for Paramount+.

Set to debut on August 4, the new series of Beavis And Butt-Head follows the news that Paramount+ would also be restoring all previous episodes of the show, including their original music videos.

With (mild spoilers ahead!) Beavis and Butt-head unceremoniously dumped into 2022 as of the events of Do The Universe, we assume the new series will follow suit. Presumably, that also leaves the door open for the show to bring back its iconic sequences where the pair critique whatever they are watching on TV.

In the series' original run, Beavis And Butt-head had the power to make or break bands, some acts deliberately sending music in to the show's creators in the hopes their videos would get broadcast to the show's millions of viewers.

But much as we'd love to see bands like Five Finger Death Punch, Ghost and Rammstein get the B&B treatment, we expect this new series will closer follow the format set by the 2011 revival on MTV. Though music videos still played their role in the show's reboot, more prominent were the pair's critiques of the many (many) reality TV shows aired on MTV in 2011, including Jersey Shore and 16 And Pregnant.

With content platforms like YouTube and TikTok prime for the picking and a heap of technological advancements for the little weiner-heads to try and get their heads around, the new series already looks to be recapturing the magic of one of the most important metal-friendly shows of the 90s.

Beavis And Butt-Head premieres on Paramount+ on August 4.