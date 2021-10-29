Nosound to release brand new live album

Italian post-rockers Nosound have announced that they will release a brand new live album, This Night on November 19.

The new album was recorded when the band performed at Northern Italy's Veruno Festival in September. It was the first time the band had been together on stage since they opened for Anathema in 2019.

"We accepted the invitation and prepared almost the same setlist, presenting a variety of tracks from our last studio album and spanning back through our discography," explains mainman Giancarlo Erra. "Getting back on stage, with real people, with real decibels and the excitement of the live event, was a return to normal life and a more than ever thrilling experience.

"Little did we know that the whole thing was going to be recorded on multitrack! It felt just a perfect combination, a way to celebrate our return to the stage, and a way to show on a record what the band is today, six years after our last official live recording, Teide 2390.

"Despite some technical problems that caused the loss of part of the show, these seven tracks remained and they're presented here as we played them, without overdubs of any sort. The actual lineup is now a well-tested one for a few years, the one that's going to be on the new studio album. And one that helped render the songs on stage in a much more dynamic, sometimes with quite different arrangements."

This Night is available from the band's official store at Burning Shed. Every order will come with a digital download of high-resolution 24/48 stereo and surround FLAC.

This Night will be available on digisleeve 6 panels CD and a very limited heavyweight handmade lathe-cut transparent vinyl. These will come with a white label, handwritten, numbered and signed.

Get This Night.

(Image credit: Nosound)

Nosound: This Night

1. Places Remained

2. This Night

3. Shelter

4. Don't You Dare

5. Wherever You Are

6. Weights

7. She