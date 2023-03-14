Norwegian jazz proggers Krokofant sign to Is It Jazz?

Krokofant, the Norwegian jazz prog quintet have signed to the increasingly prolific Is It Jazz? label. Guitarist Tom Hasslan and drummer Axel Skalstad are already signed to the label with the band Soft Fogg.

Krokofant join a roster that, as well as Soft Fogg, also includes Datadyr, Wizrd, Jacob Holm-Lupo's Solstein, Leagus, Shakai and Aksel Røed’s Other Aspects.

"Krokofant is super excited about signing on the Is It Jazz? Records label, and are really looking forward to the collaboration," the band exclaim. "Krokofant is buckling up in the spacecraft and getting ready for take off to the eternal cosmos!"

Krokofant are described as "playing a free jazz style with precise and heavy riffs that are redeemed by jarring and strong improvisations," and being "one of the most 'prog' ensembles amongst Norway's prog jazz rock bands".

The band are currently working on their sixth studio album for release later this year.