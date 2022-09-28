WIZRD premiere their brand new single Fire & Water

Norwegian prog quartet WIZRD have premiered their brand new single, Fire & Water, which is released today through Karisma Records. You can listen to the new single below.

Fire & Water, which features a guest vocal performance from White Denim's James Petralli, is the second single to be taken from WIZRD's upcoming debut album, Seasons, which will be released through Karisma Records on October 21.

"Fire & Water was one of the very first songs we wrote together as a group, even before the band was called WIZRD," explains bassist and vocalist Hallvard Gaardløs. "I think this one and the track "All Is as It Should Be" dates all the way back to 2015! I have been a huge White Denim fan ever since I saw them at Hove Festivalen in 2008, so to have James Petralli sing this song was a big deal for me. I was nervous as hell when I called him on Zoom, but he turned out to be a great guy, and his performance is simply incredible. I hope you enjoy listening to Fire & Water as much as we enjoyed making it!"

Joining Gaardløs in WIZRD are Karl Bjorå (Megalodon Collective) on guitar and vocals, Vegard Lien Bjerkan (Soft Fogg) on keyboards and vocals and Axel Skalstad (Krokofant, Soft Fogg) on drums. The band met when they were all students at the prestigious Jazz Conservatory in Trondheim.

Seasons was produced by Norwegian film score composer and Jaga Jazzist drummer Martin Horntveth and was recorded at the Studio Paradiso in Oslo by Marcus Forsgren with vocals recorded at All Ape by Martin Horntveth. It was mixed by Bergen-based musician and producer Matias Tellez at Blanca Records & Studio.

You can check out the new album artwork by Steph Hope, and the tracklisting below.

Pre-order Seasons.

(Image credit: Karisma Records)

WIZRD: Seasons

1. Lessons

2. Free Will

3. Spitfire

4. All Is As It Should Be

5. Show Me What You Got

6. Fire & Water

7. Divine

8. When You Call