Datadyr stream brand new single Daybreaking

New Norwegian jazz trio Datadyr have streamed their second single Daybreaking, which you can listen to below.

Daybreaking is taken from the band's upcoming debut album Woolgathering, which will be released through the Is It Jazz? label, home to both Soft Ffog and Jacob Holm-Lupo's new outfit Solstein, on June 10.

"Daybreaking features Kjetil Møster on saxophone, a musician we all look up to, so it was great to have him in the studio and record two songs with him," the band explain. "He brought a lot of energy and passion to the music and we're very proud to have him on our record."

Datadyr are Øystein Høynes on bass, Amund Nordstrøm on drums and Odd Erlend Mikkelsen on guitars. All three musicians are graduates of the prestigious Grieg Academy in Norway and have considerable experience with other bands and projects, either live or in the studio, past, present and upcoming.

You can see the artwork and tracklisting for Woolgathering below.

Pre-order Woolgathering.

(Image credit: Is This Jazz?)

Datadyr: Woolgathering

1. Tier

2. Krystalldans

3. Woolgathering

4. Daybreaking

5. FastUp

6. Datadyr

7. Low Hanging Moon