North Sea Radio Orchestra in live tribute to Robert Wyatt

North Sea Radio Orchestra, Henry Cow founder John Greaves, former Cardiac William D. Drake and vocalist Annie Barbazza all feature on anew live tribute album to Robert Wyatt, Folly Bololey: Songs From Robert Wyatt's Rock Bottom, re-arranged by NSRO's Craig Fortnam.

The album was recorded at a performance of Wyatt's songs at Piacenza's Conervatorio Nicolini as part of an ongoing series of live events celebrating Wyatt's acclaimed 1974 album. There are performances planned for the Rock In Opposition festival on May 11 and also London's Cafe Oto on June 27.

“This concert is a beautiful event, for me," says Wyatt himself. "These musicians seem to me to have have really grasped what my songs are about; but at the same time, created an entirely fresh way of putting the music together. I feel so honored and so grateful.”

The album will be released on May 17 through dark Companion Records and is available as limited hand numbered edition of 500 LP audiophile blue premium vinyl with gimmix foldout cover and bonus golden CD & 999 Cardboard sleeve hand numbered audiophile golden CD.