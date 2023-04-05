North Atlantic Oscillation return with first new album for five years

By Jerry Ewing
Electronic post proggers North Atlantic Oscillation will release new album United Wire in May

North Atlantic Oscillation
Electronic post proggers North Atlantic Oscillation have announced that they will release a brand new studio album, United Wire, through Vineland Music on May 1.

United Wire will be the band's first new studio album since 2018's Grind Show. A track from the new album, Matryoshka, can be heard on the band's website here.

"It's been a strange 5 years, I think we can all agree," NAO's sole remaining member Sam Healy tells Prog. "Some strangeness might have leaked into this album, but there's still a core of optimism under the ectoplasm and rubble. Plus, rubble makes for great percussion."

United Wire will be available as a download and as 300 limited-edition CDs, via the band's label Vineland Music.  You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

North Atlantic Oscillation

North Atlantic Oscillation: United Wire
1. Clock
2. Corridor
3. Rosewood
4. Glyph
5. Matryoshka
6. Coil
7. Torch
8. Cage
9. Powder

