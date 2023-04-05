North Atlantic Oscillation return with first new album for five years

Electronic post proggers North Atlantic Oscillation have announced that they will release a brand new studio album, United Wire, through Vineland Music on May 1.

United Wire will be the band's first new studio album since 2018's Grind Show. A track from the new album, Matryoshka, can be heard on the band's website here.

"It's been a strange 5 years, I think we can all agree," NAO's sole remaining member Sam Healy tells Prog. "Some strangeness might have leaked into this album, but there's still a core of optimism under the ectoplasm and rubble. Plus, rubble makes for great percussion."

United Wire will be available as a download and as 300 limited-edition CDs, via the band's label Vineland Music. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

North Atlantic Oscillation: United Wire

1. Clock

2. Corridor

3. Rosewood

4. Glyph

5. Matryoshka

6. Coil

7. Torch

8. Cage

9. Powder