NOFX to play Punk In Drublic live

NOFX have announced plans to play their seminal 1994 album Punk In Drublic at some shows on their co-headline tour with Alkaline Trio.

Chosen shows include Birmingham on June 28 and London on July 5.

Frontman Fat Mike tells Kerrang: “We’re stoked to play this album live and mix up the tour a little, so both the band and our hardcore fans don’t get bored. While I can’t remember all that much from 1994, I do know we totally smashed it with this record. It’s going to be a lot of fun bringing back those memories.”

He last year came under fire after attacking a fan who invaded the stage in Sydney. The situation was rectified when Mike made him a guest of honour at their next gig.

NOFX’s UK shows, part of a wider world tour, start on June 27 (Saturday) with tickets available via Ticketweb.

Jun 25: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jun 27: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Jun 28: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Jun 29: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jun 30: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Jul 02: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Jul 03: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Jul 04: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Jul 05: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Aug 06: Toronto TD Echo Beach, ON

Aug 07: Dollard Des Ormeaux Metropolis, QC

Aug 12: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Aug 14: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

Aug 15: Philadelphia Festival Pier, PA

Aug 17: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Aug 18: St Paul Myth, MN

Aug 20: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Aug 24: Hollywood Palladium, CA

Oct 10: San Bernardino It’s Not Dead Fest, CA

Dec 11: Rio Circo Voador, Brazil

Dec 12: Sao Paulo Via Marques, Brazil

Dec 13: Curitiba Vanilla Music Hall, Brazil

Dec 15: Porto Alegre Opiniao, Brazil