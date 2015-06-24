Trending

NOFX to play Punk In Drublic live

Classic album to be performed on select dates with Alkaline Trio

NOFX have announced plans to play their seminal 1994 album Punk In Drublic at some shows on their co-headline tour with Alkaline Trio.

Chosen shows include Birmingham on June 28 and London on July 5.

Frontman Fat Mike tells Kerrang: “We’re stoked to play this album live and mix up the tour a little, so both the band and our hardcore fans don’t get bored. While I can’t remember all that much from 1994, I do know we totally smashed it with this record. It’s going to be a lot of fun bringing back those memories.”

He last year came under fire after attacking a fan who invaded the stage in Sydney. The situation was rectified when Mike made him a guest of honour at their next gig.

NOFX’s UK shows, part of a wider world tour, start on June 27 (Saturday) with tickets available via Ticketweb.

Tour dates

Jun 25: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jun 27: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Jun 28: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Jun 29: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jun 30: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Jul 02: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Jul 03: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Jul 04: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Jul 05: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Aug 06: Toronto TD Echo Beach, ON

Aug 07: Dollard Des Ormeaux Metropolis, QC

Aug 12: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Aug 14: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

Aug 15: Philadelphia Festival Pier, PA

Aug 17: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Aug 18: St Paul Myth, MN

Aug 20: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Aug 24: Hollywood Palladium, CA

Oct 10: San Bernardino It’s Not Dead Fest, CA

Dec 11: Rio Circo Voador, Brazil

Dec 12: Sao Paulo Via Marques, Brazil

Dec 13: Curitiba Vanilla Music Hall, Brazil

Dec 15: Porto Alegre Opiniao, Brazil

