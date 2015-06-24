NOFX to play Punk In Drublic live

NOFX have announced plans to play their seminal 1994 album Punk In Drublic at some shows on their co-headline tour with Alkaline Trio.
Chosen shows include Birmingham on June 28 and London on July 5.
Frontman Fat Mike tells Kerrang: “We’re stoked to play this album live and mix up the tour a little, so both the band and our hardcore fans don’t get bored. While I can’t remember all that much from 1994, I do know we totally smashed it with this record. It’s going to be a lot of fun bringing back those memories.”
He last year came under fire after attacking a fan who invaded the stage in Sydney. The situation was rectified when Mike made him a guest of honour at their next gig.
NOFX’s UK shows, part of a wider world tour, start on June 27 (Saturday) with tickets available via Ticketweb.
Tour dates
Jun 25: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden
Jun 27: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Jun 28: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Jun 29: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Jun 30: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK
Jul 02: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Jul 03: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Jul 04: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK
Jul 05: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK
Aug 06: Toronto TD Echo Beach, ON
Aug 07: Dollard Des Ormeaux Metropolis, QC
Aug 12: Boston House Of Blues, MA
Aug 14: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ
Aug 15: Philadelphia Festival Pier, PA
Aug 17: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL
Aug 18: St Paul Myth, MN
Aug 20: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO
Aug 24: Hollywood Palladium, CA
Oct 10: San Bernardino It’s Not Dead Fest, CA
Dec 11: Rio Circo Voador, Brazil
Dec 12: Sao Paulo Via Marques, Brazil
Dec 13: Curitiba Vanilla Music Hall, Brazil
Dec 15: Porto Alegre Opiniao, Brazil