NOFX reveal details of their last ever shows as their 40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day tour winds up in California

NOFX will play their last ever shows on October 4, 5 and 6 in Los Angeles, with a supporting cast that includes "some of their closest friends from over the years", including Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, The Vandals and Descendents.



In 2022, when the Californian punk band initially announced their intention to celebrate their 40th anniversary by breaking up, vocalist/bassist Fat Mike responded to a fan's enquiry as to whether gigs in Los Angeles would be included on their itinerary by stating, "Los Angeles will be the last place we play. It's where we started, it's where we'll end." The three shows at Berth 46 in San Pedro fulfil the man's promise, and will feature two stages on each day, with no overlapping sets.

Other artists set to perform at the shows, include Sick Of It All, Bouncing Souls, Less Than Jake, Fishbone, Subhumans and Lagwagon.

The full line-ups for each day are:



Oct. 4

NOFX, Dropkick Murphys, MxPx, Bouncing Souls, Sick of It All, 7 Seconds, DOA, D.I., Luicidal, the Last Gang, KnuckleHeadz



Oct. 5

NOFX, Descendents, Less Than Jake, Lagwagon, Strung Out, Good Riddance, Mad Caddies, Swingin’ Utters, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Get Dead, Poli Van Dam



Oct. 6

NOFX, Pennywise, the Vandals, Subhumans, Fishbone, Codefendents, the Flatliners, surprise band TBA, We Are the Union, Das Klown



Tickets for the shows are available here.

Asked by Louder's Ian Winwood why he decided to call time on NOFX's career, Fat Mike replied, "Because I don’t enjoy it like I used to. And if I don’t get loaded, I really don’t want to do it. I don’t need to be onstage hearing people applaud and dance. I don’t need that. Some people are addicted to that. I’ve started doing stand-up comedy and I like that way better, in front of 30 people... And 40 years is a fucking long time to be in a band."

He also stated, "This is not a final tour like Motley Crue or Black Sabbath. These are the very last shows FOFX will ever be playing. We are gonna play with all our hearts…With all our joy… And then we are done. We are done done."