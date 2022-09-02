NOFX will celebrate their 40th anniversary next year by breaking up: "It's been an amazing run..."

NOFX frontman 'Fat Mike' Burkett has revealed that his band will celebrate their 40th anniversary next year by splitting up, following a final run of live shows.

The LA band's vocalist/bassist broke the news in an impressively no-fuss manner, in a reply to a query from an annoyed fan on Instagram.



The fan, who uses the name edward_ceaserhands on the social media platform, posted a comment asking "Why would you never come back to Vancouver or Edmonton?... Fans aren't good enough?" to which Fat Mike responded, "Actually, we love Canada, it's just that next year will be our last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It's been an amazing run..."

When another fan enquired about the possibility of the band including a hometown show in Los Angeles on this final tour, Fat Mike answered, "Los Angeles will be the last place we play. It's where we started, it's where we'll end"

NOFX have released 14 studio albums and a further 17 EPs across their storied, and sometimes controversial, career.



Back in 2016, drummer Erik ‘Smelly’ Sandin’ shared his thoughts on the band's approach to the business, saying, "The music industry is really ego-based, but if you take all that stuff away and just have fun then it makes it so much more enjoyable. And if the show doesn’t go over that good, at least you were having a good time fucking around."