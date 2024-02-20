“We put an offer on the table for an Oasis thing and Noel said no": Liam Gallagher reveals that his big brother turned down "a lot of money" to reform Oasis for a 30th anniversary Definitely Maybe tour

Liam Gallagher claims that his brother Noel turned down "a lot of money" for a proposed Oasis reunion tour, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album, Definitely Maybe.

Back in March last year, in response to a fan called Lorenzo asking on Twitter / X 'Liam is there a small percentage that Oasis get back together?' Liam Gallagher wrote 'It's happening'. This prompted Noel Gallagher to challenge his younger brother to get in touch if he had something concrete to offer. "Stop talking on the fucking internet and let's see what you've got to say," he said. "He's got my number, he’s got my manager’s number. Call us."

Implying that no conversation between the estranged brothers ever took place, in June last year Noel Gallagher called out his younger sibling once more, during an interview with Seattle's 98.9 KPNW.

"He's gonna have to call me," he said. "He's going to have to get someone to call me because he's been going on about it for the last fucking 10... or whatever it is".

"He doesn't want it and he knows that neither of us is particularly fucking interested in it. I know he doesn't want it, and I'm very comfortable in what I do. I couldn't give a flying fuck one way or the other.

"But he keeps going on about it and I'm like, 'Well, okay. Call us then. Let's see what you've got to say... I dare him. If you're watching this now ... I fucking dare you to call me."

In a new interview in MOJO magazine, Liam Gallagher claims that his 'people' did, in fact, make an offer to his brother, but that Noel rejected the idea.



“I did call him!" he protests. "Well, my people called Noel’s management team. We put an offer on the table for an Oasis thing – because we got offered it – and he said no. It was a big tour, a lot of money. He turned it down. I get it, he’s got a divorce going down. I’ll do the Definitely Maybe thing [an arena tour in June] and have a nice time without him.”

Asked by MOJO whether there could yet be an Oasis reunion at some point in the future, perhaps, say, to mark the 30th anniversary of the band's hugely successful (What's the Story) Morning Glory? album, released in 1995, Gallagher admits, “It’s down to the universe.”



“It’ll happen when it happens, it’s not in our hands anymore. Me, I love nostalgia though.”