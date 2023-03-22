Noel Gallagher responds to brother Liam's 'It's happening' Oasis reunion tweet: "He’s got my number, he’s got my manager’s number. Call us"

By Paul Brannigan
published

The seemingly never-ending Oasis reunion rumours gather new momentum as Noel Gallagher tells his younger brother to "stop talking on the f**king internet" and call him

Liam and Noel Gallagher
(Image credit: Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

"In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes", the great American statesman Benjamin Franklin famously wrote in a 1789 letter to a friend. Were he alive in the 21st century, Mr Franklin could amend that famous phrase to read "... death and taxes and Oasis reunion rumours" for, since 2009, when the famously fractious Mancunian band split after a backstage brouhaha in France involving band leaders Noel and Liam Gallagher, rarely a month passes without some speculation that the BritPop superstars will bury the hatchet and reunite.

And - hurrah! - we're happy to report that March 2023 hasn't let the side down, as the sulky, surly Manc siblings have once again teased the possibility of a comeback.

This month's 'Oasis: It's On!' excitement has been sparked by vocalist Liam Gallagher responding to a March 18 tweet from a fan called Lorenzo asking 'Liam is there a small percentage that Oasis get back together?' with the reply 'It's happening'.

This, clearly, caught the attention of Noel Gallagher, who referenced the matter during an interview in France yesterday, March 21. 

In the course of the conversation, presumably intended to promote the forthcoming Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' album Council Skies, Gallagher is asked if he understands why Oasis fans still hold out hope of the band reforming, to which he replies, "Yeah, I understand it, yeah: no-one has really come along to take our place."

"There's something in the papers back in England today," he continues. "Y'know, but... he should get his people to call my people, they know who they are, they know where we are... Stop talking on the fucking internet and let's see what you've got to say."

When the interviewers asks, It's only a question of a phone call, Gallagher senior replies, "You would think, right?"

"He's got my number, he’s got my manager’s number. Call us."

But wait...

"But you know what?" Gallagher adds. "He won't call."

Oh.

Why?, Gallagher is asked.

"Well, why indeed," comes the response from a man who has clearly heard all this before.

Join us next week, when another teasing LG Tweet inevitably knocks another story about 'Broken Britain' or 'Snowflakes' off the front page of The Sun for a day...  

Watch a snippet from the Noel Gallagher interview below:

