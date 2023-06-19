Noel Gallagher is not happy with the response - or lack of response - to his new songs: "People should have bought the f***ing album, then, shouldn’t they?"

Earlier this month, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds released their forth studio album, Council Skies.

Despite entering the UK chart as number 2, (losing out on the top spot to Foo Fighters' But Here We Are), over in the US, the album peaked at number 20, and according to the former Oasis bandleader, tracks from the record don't seem to be going down too well at live shows, either.

Following the launch of his joint tour with Garbage on June 2, Gallagher was recently questioned on what the response has been like to his new material.

“[It’s] terrible" he tells Rolling Stone. "I’m starting off with [four or] five new ones. People should have bought the fucking album, then, shouldn’t they?”.

Gallagher continues, "So they’re gonna stand there with their mouths open thinking, ‘What the fuck is this?’ I should advise them to go to their preferred streaming service.”

Currently, the singer-songwriter is kicking off his US sets with new album tracks Pretty Boy, Council Skies, Easy Now, We’re Gonna Get There In The End, and Open The Door, See What You Find.

The Gallagher/Garbage tour will continue on June 21 with a show in West Palm Beach's iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in Florida, before moving on to Florida, Tennessee, New York and more, with a final show on July 15 in Boston's Fenway Park.

A few weeks ago, Noel Gallagher dared his brother Liam to call him to discuss the potential of an Oasis reunion. As he explains in the Rolling Stone interview however, his sibling never actually made contact. “I’ve accepted now that this is never gonna go away", he says.

“I’ve put it out there that if Liam really wants to do it, he should fucking call me, and he hasn’t called me, so I’m just assuming that he doesn’t want it either.

"Well, I know for a fact he doesn’t want it either, but he likes to paint this picture of, you know, this little fucking guy who’s sitting with his suitcase packed by the door, you know, like the little fucking cat from fucking Shrek, you know, the little fucking Spanish cat with these big fucking teary eyes. ‘I’m [gonna] go and do it now for you fans. I love you.’ It’s like, well, fucking call me then. And he hasn’t called me. And until he does, it’s fucking going nowhere.”