Noel Gallagher challenges Liam to call him to discuss an Oasis reunion: "I f***ing dare you!"

Yes, it's happened again: one of the Gallagher brothers has commented on the other, and oh, there's news of their potential Oasis reunion, again.

At this point, it seems as though the Britpop siblings are orbiting on a 'will they, won't they?' merry-go-round, teasing us all with tweets and rumours, before pouring on a heap of cold water on all the excitement as they once again break out into a public squabble, where one calls the other a "bellend", or something, and the Oasis dream is squandered.

But it appears this time, there might actually be some progress on the horizon, with Noel Gallagher now openly challenging brother Liam to give him a call to discuss their potential reformation - although of course, it wouldn't be the first time he's tried to coax him into contact.

During an interview with Seattle's 98.9 KPNW, the musician declared his "dare", while revealing how he doubts his brother would even accept the proposition to call him anyway.

Discussing the potential reunion, Noel says: ""He's gonna have to call me. He's going to have to get someone to call me because he's been going on about it for the last fucking 10... or whatever it is".

Sharing his thoughts on why he feels there's been such a lack of momentum in actually getting a potential reformation off the ground, Gallagher continues: "He doesn't want it and he knows that neither of us is particularly fucking interested in it. I know he doesn't want it, and I'm very comfortable in what I do. I couldn't give a flying fuck one way or the other.

"But he keeps going on about it and I'm like, 'Well, okay. Call us then. Let's see what you've got to say. You've made up all these imaginary ground rules down the years and telling kids it's happening, it's happening now, it's coming, it's definitely happening, blah, blah, blah."

Then, outwardly challenging his sibling, he says: "I dare him. If you're watching this now ... I fucking dare you to call me. I dare you to call me. And you won't call me because if you do call me and I go, 'Actually that's a good idea, actually that might work,' then the ass falls out of his trousers because then, then you've got to be in the same room with me. And we both know how that ends up. So you call me. Stop tweeting. You're bigger than that. You're better than that."

Back in March, Noel told Liam to ""stop talking on the f**king internet" and call him, after Liam tweeted that the Oasis reunion was "happening".

Meanwhile, Council Skies, the latest album from Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, is currently sitting at number one in the mid-week UK albums chart: all ten albums Noel Gallagher has released, with Oasis and solo, have hit number one in the UK.