If you want to know how that rumoured Oasis reunion is going, Noel Gallagher just called Liam Gallagher "a coward", and Liam says Noel is a "bell end"

By Paul Brannigan
published

Oasis
(Image credit: Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Last week, certain UK newspapers got themselves all worked up with impressively fact-free 'exclusives' about the possibility of an Oasis reunion, suggesting that Noel and Liam Gallagher were potentially looking at a four-night stand at Knebworth for their comeback, to eclipse their iconic two nights at the Hertfordshire venue in 1996.

A quoted 'source' told The Sun: “It’s very early days for the plan, and the proposed dates are a long way off. But if all members agree to do it, history will be made."

Nothing vague about that.

Anyways, yesterday, May 23, Noel Gallagher appeared on TalkSport radio, and, naturally, the subject was raised, with presenter Jim White asking, "Are you going to get back with him?"

"Well, I put it out there, he won't call," Gallagher senior responded. "I mean, he should call me, because he's forever going on about it: you'd have thought by now he'd have some kind of plan.

"And if he's got a plan he should he get should get someone to call... He doesn't have to speak to me, I know he won't speak to me, he's a coward.

So he should get some of his people, his agent, to call my people and say, "Look, this is what we're thinking.' And then we'll have a conversation about it. Until then, he's being a little bit disingenuous... Liam gets people's hopes up all over the world, and then I get asked about it, and I have to look like I'm dropping a big foot on it."

As if addressing his younger brother, Gallagher then added, "Call me. Call me. Let's hear what you have to say." 

Liam's response on Twitter?

"I don’t wish AIDS on people I turn up and play the MUSIC for the people of MANCHESTER who have just had a terror attack while you sit on your dingy sipping champagne and you got the audacity to call me a COWARD sit down you [bell emoji] end"

Right. This could take a while then. 

