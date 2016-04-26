No Sinner issue Hollow lyric video

No Sinner are premiering a lyric video for their track Hollow with TeamRock.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming album Old Habits Die Hard, released on May 20 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group. The follow-up to 2014 debut Boo Hoo Hoo is produced by Ben Kaplan, who has worked with artists including Biffy Clyro, Shakira, Gallows, Rise Against and Atreyu.

Singer Colleen Rennison previously said: “I live and breathe rock’n’roll. It’s a disease to want to push the envelope, to be an enemy to yourself at times, to want so much from the world that sometimes you can’t even stand to be in it.

“I never really felt like I belonged anywhere, and then I found the people that felt like me, that woke up every morning with a hole in their heart that can only be filled by music.”

As well as her music career, Rennison has appeared in film and TV shows including Stargate SG-1 and The Outer Limits.

No Sinner previously made All Woman available to stream.

No Sinner Old Habits Die Hard tracklist