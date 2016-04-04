No Sinner premiere All Woman

No Sinner have made their song All Woman available to stream.

The follow-up to 2014’s debut Boo Hoo Hoo is produced by Ben Kaplan, who has worked with artists including Biffy Clyro, Shakira, Gallows, Rise Against and Atreyu. It’s due out on May 20.

Frontwoman Colleen Rennison says: “All Woman is a song by a bad ass chick and a fellow member of the ‘zero fucks given’ girls department named Cheryl Dilcher. Another member of this movement is my dear friend Demer Macintosh, who introduced this song to me.

“I figured that it was a stellar mission statement to start this album, and with the androgynous screams through the chorus and alpha-female lyric content, there was just enough irony and truth that is at the heart of No Sinner.”

No Sinner are set to perform at Squamish’s Dancing Bear Music Festival in Canada on April 16.

No Sinner Old Habits Die Hard tracklist