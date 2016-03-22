No Sinner detail Old Habits Die Hard

No Sinner have announced their second album will be released in May.

Old Habits Die Hard arrives on May 20 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group. The follow-up to 2014 debut Boo Hoo Hoo is produced by Ben Kaplan, who has worked with artists including Biffy Clyro, Shakira, Gallows, Rise Against and Atreyu.

Singer Colleen Rennison says: “I live and breathe rock’n’roll. It’s a disease to want to push the envelope, to be an enemy to yourself at times, to want so much from the world that sometimes you can’t even stand to be in it.

“I never really felt like I belonged anywhere, and then I found the people that felt like me, that woke up every morning with a hole in their heart that can only be filled by music.”

The Canadian blues rockers have also issued a trailer video for the album. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Rennison says: “It’s definitely a departure from Boo Hoo Hoo.

“It’s been the meat and potatoes of our live set for a long time and we’re really excited to show everybody what we’ve been doing and who we really are.

“The songs on Boo Hoo Hoo were mostly written on a kitchen floor with an acoustic guitar, and what you’ll get on this album is the sound of a full band.”

No Sinner Old Habits Die Hard tracklist