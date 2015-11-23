No Devotion drop Permanent Sunlight video

No Devotion have released a video for their track Permanent Sunlight.

It’s taken from the band’s debut album Permanence, released in September via frontman Geoff Rickley’s own label, Collect Records.

On the video, the band say: “Every one of us had a hand in helping out, with our good friend Liza directing us. It was a really great experience. We’re definitely gonna do another one soon – darker, more cinematic visuals perhaps. And, yes, we plan to get on the road again too.”

No Devotion were formed from the ashes of Lostprophets.

