Reznor thanked for Batman work

Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor is behind the music for upcoming video game Batman: Arkham Knight.

He’s listed as music consultant on the title, set to be launched on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 23.

Producers have released a trailer for the game last week featuring NIN track The Wretched, and tweeted: “Please join us in thanking Trent Reznor for his vision.”

It’s been suggested by fans that he was instrumental in getting directors Tim and Jeff Cronenweth to work on the project, after collaborating with them on Gone Girl and Girl With The Dragon Tattoo – the latter winning Reznor a Grammy.

He previously provided NIN music for the soundtrack to Darkness II and wrote the theme for Call Of Duty: Black Ops II.