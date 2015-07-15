Reznor linked to Fight Club musical

Trent Reznor is reported to be working on a musical version of classic movie Fight Club.

The Nine Inch Nails frontman was reported to be involved in the project by a journalist covering last weekend’s Comic Con in San Diego.

Jeff Goldsmith says he was given the news by Chuck Plahniuk, who wrote the book that became the 1999 movie starring Brad Pitt. Director David Fincher is also said to be involved.

Goldsmith tweets: “So Chuch Palahniuk told me he’s working with David Fincher and Trent Reznor to do a Fight Club rock opera – an enhanced version of the film.”

Reznor won an Oscar in 2011 for his work on the soundtrack for The Social Network.