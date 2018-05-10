Nine Inch Nails detail new Bad Witch EP and announce US tour dates

Nine Inch Nails - Bad Witch 1. Shit Mirror

2. Ahead Of Ourselves

3. Play The Goddamned Part

4. God Break Down the Door

5. I’m Not From This World

6.Over And Out

Nine Inch Nails have detailed their new EP titled Bad Witch.

It’ll launch on June 22 and will complete the trilogy that began with 2016’s Not The Actual Events and 2017’s Add Violence.

In addition, the band have announced the Cold And Black And Infinite US tour which will get under way with a pair of shows at the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix on September 12 and 14. The run will wrap up with a four-night stint at the Palladium in Los Angeles on December 7-12.

Trent Reznor and co will be joined by special guests The Jesus And Mary Chain.

Tickets will go on pre-sale directly from the venues’ box offices from May 19 – with the exception of Red Rocks for which the presale will take place on May 20 at the Denver Coliseum Box Office – in a bid to clamp down on secondary online sales.

Explaining the move, the band say: “The promise of a world made better by computers and online connectivity has failed us in many ways, particularly when it comes to ticketing.

“Everything about the process sucks and everyone loses except the reseller. We’ve decided to try something different that will also likely suck, but in a different way.

“We’re hoping many of you will be happy with the results, while some may do what they always do and bitch about it.”

Tickets will be limited to four per person on a first come, first served basis. Visit the tour website for a list of box office locations.

Nine Inch Nails Cold And Black And Infinite US tour

Sep 13: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Sep 14: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Sep 18: Morrison Red Rocks, CO

Sep 19: Morrison Red Rocks, CO

Sep 24: Memphis Orpheum Theater, TN

Sep 26: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Sep 27: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Sep 29: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Oct 09: Washington The Anthem, DC

Oct 13: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Oct 14: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Oct 19: Boston Boch Center, MA

Oct 20: Boston Boch Center, MA

Oct 22: Detroit Fox Theater, MI

Oct 23: Detroit Fox Theater, MI

Oct 25: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Oct 26: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Nov 23: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

Nov 24: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

Nov 27: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Nov 28: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Dec 03: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Dec 07: Los Angeles Palladium, CA

Dec 08: Los Angeles Palladium, CA

Dec 11: Los Angeles Palladium, CA

Dec 12: Los Angeles Palladium, CA