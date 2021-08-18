Live Nation announce gig-goers must be fully vaccinated or show negative Covid tests to gain entry

Live Nation have issued new Covid requirements for gig-goers wishing to gain entry to their venues and events in the UK.

For ticket-holders to be permitted to attend any concert, they will be asked to show either proof of full vaccination – with the second dose received at least 14 days before the festival – a negative NHS lateral flow test, or evidence of natural immunity in the form of a positive PCR test within 180 days of the festival.

The company, which operates and promotes ticket sales around the world, runs events such as Download Festival, Wireless, Creamfields and Reading & Leeds Festival.

The order was confirmed days after Live Nation's similar policy over in the U.S. In a statement, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino explained: "Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4 we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the U.S.".

Lollapalooza, the four-day annual music festival held in Chicago on July 29 - August 1, was confirmed by health officials to not be a "super spreader event".

Live Nation will also be mandating that their US employees are fully vaccinated by the given date.

The company's upcoming Reading & Leeds festival this month will also be requiring punters to "demonstrate their Covid 19 status before entering the festival". In a statement, organisers explained: "Just like many other festivals and events, Reading and Leeds Festival will ask all ticket holders aged 11 and over to demonstrate their COVID-19 status before entering the festival"