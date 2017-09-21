Nik Turner returns with new album Life In Space

Former Hawkwind member Nik Turner has announced that he’ll release his new album titled Life In Space later this month.

It’ll arrive on September 29 via Purple Pyramid Records and it will include a new take on Hawkwind classic Master Of The Universe.

A statement reads: “The album features some of Nik’s most mature songs in years, including the emotional opener End Of The World featuring a special guest performance by former Hawkwind and Pink Fairies member Paul Rudolph.

“Another Hawkwind alumnus, violinist Simon House, jumps on board for the space trippy Why Are You?. Turner also revisits one of the Hawkwind classics that he co-wrote, Master Of The Universe, giving the tune a modern twist.”

Life In Space is available for pre-order on CD and blue or white vinyl.

Turner will also head out on the road across North American throughout October and November.

Find a full list of live dates below along with the Life In Space cover art and tracklist.

Nik Turner Life In Space tracklist

End Of The World Why Are You? Back To Earth Secrets Of The Galaxy Universal Mind Approaching The Unknown As You Were Master Of The Universe

Oct 15: Sacramento Blue Lamp, CA

Oct 16: Portland Tonic Lounge, OR

Oct 17: Seattle High Line, WA

Oct 19: Calgary Palamino, AB

Oct 20: Edmonton Brixx, AB

Oct 21: Winnipeg The Windsor Hotel, MB

Oct 22: Milwaukee Shank Hall, WI

Oct 23: Chicago Reggie’s, IL

Oct 24: Pittsburg Smiling Moose, PA

Oct 25: Toronto Velvet Underground, ON

Oct 26: Montreal La Vitrola, QC

Oct 27: Rochester Bug Jar, NY

Oct 28: Brooklyn Cape House, NY

Oct 29: Charlottesville Champion Brewing Company, VA

Oct 30: Knoxville Open Chord, TN

Oct 31: Atlanta The Earl, GA

Nov 01: New Orleans Santos, LA

Nov 02: Houston Walter’s Downtown, TX

Nov 03: Austin The Lost Well, TX

Nov 04: Dallas Granada, TX

Nik Turner: Space Gypsy