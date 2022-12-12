Nightwish's Floor Jansen announces debut solo album Paragon

Nightwish's Floor Jansen has announced details of her debut solo album, Paragon. The new record is scheduled for release on March 24.

Paragon will see Jansen turn away from symphonic metal, as it's packed full of pop-orientated melodies and powerful ballads driven by her dazzlingly impressive vocals.

So far from the album, the frontwoman has released the singles Me Without You, Storm and Fire.

Speaking of the project, Jansen explains: "To renew yourself and take leaps into the unknown makes you grow. To age is a gift not everyone gets. I am a fortunate woman who got to make an album I never knew I could make.

"One that even defines me, where I am on my path. I have reached my Paragon! I am so proud of this work! And grateful for all the amazing people in this beautiful life that helped me get here!"

Paragon will be available digitally, as well as physically on CD, vinyl, and a limited-edition deluxe box set.

Straight after the album's release, Jansen will hit the road for a tour of The Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, kicking off on April 11.

Last month, the singer declared that she was free of cancer, after undergoing breast cancer surgery to eradicate the illness. Jansen first revealed the diagnosis in October in a social media statement, adding that her "prognosis is very good".

Following the successful surgery, the Nightwish leader announced: ""Great news! I am cancer free. The surgery took everything cancerous out and it hasn’t spread! I’ll get local radiation therapy in February to make sure everything stays out.

’I'm getting my energy back after the surgery and feel a huge relief to know it was successful!"

View the tracklist and album artwork for Paragon below:

01. My Paragon

02. Daydream

03. Invincible

04. Hope

05. Come Full Circle

06. Storm

07. Me Without You

08. The Calm

09. Armoured Wings

10. Fire