Nightwish's Floor Jansen releases soul-stirring new single Me Without You

By Liz Scarlett
( Metal Hammer )
Nightwish frontwoman Floor Jansen shares her third solo single, Me Without You

Nightwish's Floor Jansen has returned with another solo single, titled Me Without You.

The new track follows the frontwoman's previously-released pop-orientated offerings, Storm and Fire.

Me Without You eases into view with a low-key yet dramatic verse before crescendoing into a powerful chorus, borne aloft by Jansen's towering vocals.  

Earlier this year, the Dutch vocal powerhouse revealed her plans to release only singles, rather than a full album, until her current commitments with her band Nightwish are complete. 

In an interview with Face Culture she said: "There are a lot more songs ready. There's not an album ready, but also because it would make no sense to have one.

"Due to the pandemic, there's an entire Nightwish [album] still not done and still yet to be done; as it looks like, we actually are gonna do that now. 

"So before that, I cannot say, 'Okay, I come [out] with a solo album.' 'Cause then you also would like to do some more [solo] shows and do the right promotion and all of that, so there's no time for that — which is a luxury problem on itself. But it's fun. And that's also a big difference with this pop music thing — you can release singles. It's not an album-based world; it's completely different."

Listen to Me Without You below:

Next month, Nightwish will be hitting the road for a South American tour, set to launch on October 12 in Brazil. They'll then embark on a European tour from November 20, kicking off with a show in Belgium, before continuing on to the UK for performances in London, Birmingham and more.

The band's full touring itinerary can be viewed on their website.

