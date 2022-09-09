Nightwish's Floor Jansen releases soul-stirring new single Me Without You

Nightwish's Floor Jansen has returned with another solo single, titled Me Without You.

The new track follows the frontwoman's previously-released pop-orientated offerings, Storm and Fire.

Me Without You eases into view with a low-key yet dramatic verse before crescendoing into a powerful chorus, borne aloft by Jansen's towering vocals.

Earlier this year, the Dutch vocal powerhouse revealed her plans to release only singles, rather than a full album, until her current commitments with her band Nightwish are complete.

In an interview with Face Culture she said: "There are a lot more songs ready. There's not an album ready, but also because it would make no sense to have one.

"Due to the pandemic, there's an entire Nightwish [album] still not done and still yet to be done; as it looks like, we actually are gonna do that now.

"So before that, I cannot say, 'Okay, I come [out] with a solo album.' 'Cause then you also would like to do some more [solo] shows and do the right promotion and all of that, so there's no time for that — which is a luxury problem on itself. But it's fun. And that's also a big difference with this pop music thing — you can release singles. It's not an album-based world; it's completely different."

Listen to Me Without You below:

Next month, Nightwish will be hitting the road for a South American tour, set to launch on October 12 in Brazil. They'll then embark on a European tour from November 20, kicking off with a show in Belgium, before continuing on to the UK for performances in London, Birmingham and more.



The band's full touring itinerary can be viewed on their website.