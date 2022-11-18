Nightwish's Floor Jansen reveals she is now cancer free

Floor Jansen has revealed that she is now cancer free.

The excellent news arrives after the Nightwish frontwoman underwent surgery to tackle her breast cancer.

Now, after successful treatment, the vocalist is now entirely rid of the disease, as she announced via social media.

"Great news! I am cancer free," she writes. "The surgery took everything cancerous out and it hasn’t spread! I’ll get local radiation therapy in February to make sure everything stays out.

’I'm getting my energy back after the surgery and feel a huge relief to know it was successful! I’m not back to a 100% but I have no doubt the shows will give me the power push I need to rock with all of you on the upcoming European tour"

"Thank you for your amazing support and well wishes"

Jansen first shared news of her diagnosis last month in a post, where she revealed that her prognosis was "very good".

"I have breast cancer" the vocalist wrote. "It was diagnosed a little over 2 weeks ago and I will have surgery tomorrow to remove the tumour. My prognosis is very good!!! It seems to be a non-aggressive cancer, which seems to not have spread. I will keep my breast. And I will be cancer free after this surgery, plus a local radiation treatment that will take place three months after this surgery, hopefully. We will know more after the surgery to see if this positive prognosis stands.

"The word cancer is a shocker. All that you found important in life before this diagnosis changes radically within minutes. Now I just want to be healthy again. I want to see my daughter grow into a woman; I want to live! And the scariest part of this diagnosis is that I thought I was healthy! I didn’t feel the cancer, I didn’t know it was there until I, as a 40+ woman, went to a standard mammogram check-up. Something many countries offer, for free even for the lucky ones."

Following the successful operation, Jansen posted an update to share details of her recovery as well as to thank the medical staff who took care of her. She declared: "The tumour removal surgery went well without any surprises. I’m recovering well and should be up and about soon.

"It will take a few weeks to know what the findings are regarding the tumour and lymph node that will be tested. I’ll keep you posted."

Nightwish's European tour will kick off on November 20 in Birmingham's Resorts World Arena. Check out the tour dates and view Jansen's Twitter posts below:

Nightwish European tour:

Nov 22: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Nov 23: Dublin 3Arena

Nov 25: GER Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle

Nov 27: NED Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

Nov 30: FRA Paris Accor Arena

Dec 1: GER Dusseldorf PSD Bank Dome

Dec 2: LUX Luxembourg Rockhal

Dec 4: AUS Vienna Stadthalle

Dec 5: GER Munich Olympiahalle

Dec 6: ITA Milan Lorenzini District

Dec 9: GER Frankfurt Festhalle

Dec 10: GER Bamberg Brose Arena

Dec 12: GER Hamburg Barclays Arena

Dec 13: GER Leipzig QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA

Dec 14: POL Gliwice Arena

Dec 16: SWI Zurich Hallenstadion

Dec 18: GER Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

Dec 20: HUN Budapest, Sportarena

Dec 21: CZE Prague O2 Arena