Nightwish have postponed their European tour

Due to logistical, technical and ethical concerns over the possibility of touring in the midst of a still-spreading pandemic, Nightwish have been forced to postpone their scheduled spring tour of Europe. Rescheduled dates are now lined up for November.

The Finnish band were due to kick off their European arena tour in Birmingham on May 5, but will now launch the tour in Dublin on November 17. Previously purchased tickets will remain valid for all rescheduled dates. Fellow Finns Amorphis will be the special guests on the tour, with the bill completed by industrialists Turmion Kätilöt.

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

Nightwish fans were stunned earlier this month when popular bassist and co-vocalist Marko Hietala quit the band.

In an impassioned social media post headed “Dear people, I am leaving Nightwish and my public life”, Heitala announced that he had come to his decision in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic after becoming “disillusioned” with the music industry.

There is no news as yet as to who will replace the long-serving bassist in the band.