Night Of The Prog lineup announced

Night Of The Prog have announced their lineup for the festival at Loreley Amphitheater from July 15-17.

Spock’s Beard & Neal Morse, Anekdoten and Subsignal will perform on July 15 (Friday), while RPWL, Gens De La Lune and Seven Steps To The Green Door are scheduled to play on July 16 (Saturday).

Genesis tribute act The Musical Box, Magic Pie and Lifesigns will wrap up the festival on July 17 (Sunday). More acts will be revealed in due course.

A number of exclusive performances are also set for the event. Spock’s Beard will reunite with Neal Morse and Nick D’Virgilio for a single European performance of the iconic 2002 album Snow, with all past and present members

The Musical Box will also play Genesis album Foxtrot and other rare songs which they have never before performed live.

Tickets for Night Of The Prog at St. Goarshausen Loreley Amphitheater can be purchased here.