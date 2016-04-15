Trending

Night Of The Prog lineup complete

By Prog  

Lineup complete for Germany’s Night Of The Prog festival, featuring Spock’s Beard reunion with Neal Morse, Hawkwind and The Musical Box

Neal Morse
Neal Morse will reunite with Spock's Beard

Organisers of Germany’s Night Of The Prog festival have completed the lineup for this year’s event on the weekend of July 15-17 at the Loreley Amphitheater.

They’d previously announced headliners Spock’s Beard in a one-off European reunion with Neal Morse and Nick D’Virgilio to perform classic album Snow in full, plus Genesis tribute act The Musical Box, delivering Foxtrot in full alongside rare songs.

Now Hawkwind have been named as third headliners, while Focus, Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, Lucifer’s Friend, Mostly Autumn and others have also been confirmed.

Tickets are on sale now via the festival website.

Night Of The Prog 2016 lineup

Friday, July 15

Spock’s Beard and Neil Morse
Lucifer’s Friend
Anekdoten
Mostly Autumn
Subsignal
Lion Shepherd

Saturday, July 16

Hawkwind
Peter Panka’s Jane
Focus
RPWL
Gens de la Lune
Frequency Drift
Seven Steps To The Green Door

Sunday, July 17

The Musical Box
Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy
Magic Pie
Lifesigns
Anima Mundi
Knifeworld