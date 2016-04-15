Night Of The Prog lineup complete

Organisers of Germany’s Night Of The Prog festival have completed the lineup for this year’s event on the weekend of July 15-17 at the Loreley Amphitheater.

They’d previously announced headliners Spock’s Beard in a one-off European reunion with Neal Morse and Nick D’Virgilio to perform classic album Snow in full, plus Genesis tribute act The Musical Box, delivering Foxtrot in full alongside rare songs.

Now Hawkwind have been named as third headliners, while Focus, Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, Lucifer’s Friend, Mostly Autumn and others have also been confirmed.

Tickets are on sale now via the festival website.

Night Of The Prog 2016 lineup

Friday, July 15

Spock’s Beard and Neil Morse

Lucifer’s Friend

Anekdoten

Mostly Autumn

Subsignal

Lion Shepherd

Saturday, July 16

Hawkwind

Peter Panka’s Jane

Focus

RPWL

Gens de la Lune

Frequency Drift

Seven Steps To The Green Door

Sunday, July 17

The Musical Box

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy

Magic Pie

Lifesigns

Anima Mundi

Knifeworld