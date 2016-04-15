Night Of The Prog lineup complete

Organisers of Germany’s Night Of The Prog festival have completed the lineup for this year’s event on the weekend of July 15-17 at the Loreley Amphitheater.
They’d previously announced headliners Spock’s Beard in a one-off European reunion with Neal Morse and Nick D’Virgilio to perform classic album Snow in full, plus Genesis tribute act The Musical Box, delivering Foxtrot in full alongside rare songs.
Now Hawkwind have been named as third headliners, while Focus, Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, Lucifer’s Friend, Mostly Autumn and others have also been confirmed.
Tickets are on sale now via the festival website.
Night Of The Prog 2016 lineup
Friday, July 15
Spock’s Beard and Neil Morse
Lucifer’s Friend
Anekdoten
Mostly Autumn
Subsignal
Lion Shepherd
Saturday, July 16
Hawkwind
Peter Panka’s Jane
Focus
RPWL
Gens de la Lune
Frequency Drift
Seven Steps To The Green Door
Sunday, July 17
The Musical Box
Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy
Magic Pie
Lifesigns
Anima Mundi
Knifeworld