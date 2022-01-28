Nicolas Cage outs himself as a "goth" and says he owns a pet crow that insults him

Turns out the goths have a new recruit, and it's none other than everybody's favourite meme-worthy actor Nicolas Cage. Where did this revelation come from, you ask? Well, the American national treasure is currently prepping for his role as Dracula in Universal's upcoming horror flick Renfield, and supposedly, his dark and moody character isn't actually world's away from his real self.

Of course, Cage is the last person you'd expect to see strolling through Hot Topic and sifting through albums by The Cure at your local record store, but rest assured, embodying the movie world's OG goth overlord will be a walk in the park for him, and no method acting will be required.

In a recent interview with Los Angeles Times, the actor spoke of his gothic lifestyle, and even revealed that he owns a pet crow, which, fair enough, is actually pretty goth.

The bird's name is Hoogan and resides with Cage in his Las Vegas home inside a geodesic dome. He also apparently has quite the potty-mouth. According to the actor, “He has taken to calling me names…it’s comical, at least, it is to me.

"When I leave the room, he’ll say, ‘Bye,’ and then go, ‘Ass.’ Crows are very intelligent. And I like their appearance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect". Cage then declares, "I like the goth element. I am a goth.”

Elsewhere, the Con Air actor explains that he was attracted to the idea of starring in a horror film after watching James Wan’s Malignant last year.

“The key, I think, is movement,” Cage said, “I saw a movie called Malignant and the director James Wan and the actress [Annabelle Wallis] created this choreography that was terrifying. So I’m hoping to do something like that where Dracula can either glide or move like Sadako in Ringu."