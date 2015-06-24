Nickelback cut tour short

Nickelback have cut their current US tour short so that frontman Chad Kroeger can have throat surgery.

The band cancelled some shows last week after he experienced some voice problems. Further investigation revealed an operable cyst in his voice box.

He’s been ordered to rest ahead of surgery next month, and he’s expected to have made a full recovery in time for Nickelback’s European dates.

Kroeger says: “I’m sorry I have to interrupt the party this summer – and I’m definitely not thrilled with the prospect of being silent for weeks to come, when I could be out there playing for our fans.

“I’m relying on my doctor to help get my voice back in good form as quickly as possible.”

They released eighth album No Fixed Address last year.

Jun 24: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 26: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 27: San Diego Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 30: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Jul 01: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jul 03: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV

Jul 05: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 07: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 10: Tinley Park First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 11: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 14: Des Moines Wells Fargo, IA

Jul 16: Moondance Jam, MN

Jul 17: Rock Fest, WI

Jul 19: Festival d’été, QC

Jul 21: Manchester:Verizon Wireless Arena, NH

Jul 23: Ottawa:Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Jul 25: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Jul 28: Omaha Centurylink Center, NE

Jul 29: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Jul 31: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 01: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Aug 04: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 05: Mt. Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino, MI

Aug 07: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 08: Hershey Park Stadium, PA

Aug 11: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 12: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA:

Aug 14: Wantagh Nikon Theater at Jones Beach, NY

Aug 15: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 18: Mansfield, Xfinity Center MA

Aug 19: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Aug 21: Holmdel PNC Bank Art Center, NJ

Aug 22: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ

Aug 25: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 26: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau Live, VA

Aug 28: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 29: Atlanta Aarons Amphitheater at Lakewood, GA

Aug 31: North Charleston North Charleston Coliseum, SC

Sep 01: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Sep 03: Lafayette Lafayette Cajundome, LA

Sep 04: Durant Choctaw Casino Event Center, OK

Sep 30: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Oct 02: Stockholm Globe Arena, Sweden

Oct 03: Oslo Spektrum, Sweden

Oct 05: Herning Boxen Denmark

Oct 07: Hamburg World, Germany

Oct 08: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Oct 10: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 11: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Oct 13: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Oct 14: Kaunas Arena, Lithuania

Oct 16: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

Oct 17: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Oct 19: Berlin O2 World, Germany

Oct 20: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Oct 23: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Oct 25: Rome Palalottomatica, Italy

Oct 27: TUrin Palaolimpico, Italy

Oct 29: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 05: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 06: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 08: Paris Le Zenith, France

Nov 10: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands

Nov 11: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Nov 13: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 16: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Nov 17: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 19: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

Nov 21: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 22: Nottingham Capital FM Arena, UK

Nov 24: London Wembley Arena, UK

Dec 02: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia

Dec 04: St Petersburg SKK Peterburgsky, Russia

Dec 07: Minsk Arena, Belarus