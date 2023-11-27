"These will be incredibly special shows": Nickelback announce UK/Europe Get Rollin' dates across 8 countries in 2024

Nickelback have announced their 2024 Get Rollin' European arena tour, which will see Chad Kroeger's band visit the UK, Holland, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria and the Czech Republic next spring/summer.



“We can’t wait to get back to Europe and see everyone,” Chad Kroeger's band say in a statement. “It’s been far too long, and these will be incredibly special shows for us.”

Having released their tenth studio album Get Rollin' in November 2022, the quartet will roll into the UK and mainland Europe next year for the following shows:



May 16: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

May 20: Manchester AO Arena, UK

May 21: London O2 Arena, UK

May 23: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

May 26: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

May 28: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

May 30: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 01: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 02: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Jun 04: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Jun 06: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 08: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Support on all dates will come from Lottery Winners.



As reported in September, Chad Kroeger says he'll never answer another question about why so many people hate his band, which is fair enough really.

The band were speaking at the premiere of new documentary Hate to Love: Nickelback at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Canada. Kroeger admitted he's fed up addressing the issue that has followed the band for years.

Asked by a reporter from People Magazine why he was at first reluctant to discuss the hate in the documentary, Kroeger took the journalist's microphone and said: "If somebody stuck that thing in your face every single day and said, ‘The whole world hates you like this, the whole world hates you. What do you have to say about that?'

"Every single day. Every day. Would there be reluctance on your behalf to talk about it? Would you get pissed off? Would you be over it after a while? I'm over it. We made a documentary, everybody can watch it. And now from this day forward, if anybody asks that question in the press, it's like that's the end of the interview.

"So if you want to end an interview, that's all you have to say and that will be it."

Hate to Love: Nickelback was directed by Leigh Brooks, whose previous credits include the documentaries Terrorvision: Wired Up and Scary (2017) and The Sound of Scars (2022), a film about alt-metal stars Life of Agony.