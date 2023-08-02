Nickelback have taken part in a documentary that explores why people hate Nickelback: watch the trailer

A new documentary about Nickelback will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month, and it explores why "the most hated band in the world" have been the subject of so much vitriol.

"Nickelback is one of the most successful acts in music history," says a short summary the festival's website. "They’re also the number one band haters love to hate. This intimate portrait surveys the Canadian stadium rockers’ rollercoaster career."

Hate to Love: Nickelback was directed by Leigh Brooks, whose previous credits include the documentaries Terrorvision: Wired Up and Scary (2017) and The Sound of Scars (2022), a film about alt-metal stars Life of Agony. A trailer for Hate to Love: Nickelback has been released by the festival.

Posting on LinkedIn last month, Brooks wrote, "Wow. Six years filming the Nickelback doc and today was the last day. Nickelback and everyone one of the Nickelteam are fine, fine people. Eternally grateful the band let us document this amazing film. There were times I didn’t think this day would come, and although it feels like a freight train grinding to a halt, I’m really excited for what is pulling up at the station as we speak."

The band are currently on the North American leg of the Get Rollin' tour - full dates below.

Nickeback Get Rollin' Tour 2023

Aug 03: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 05: Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater, WI

Aug 07: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 09: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 11: Oro-Medonte Boots and Hearts Festival, ON

Aug 13: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theater, MI

Aug 16: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 18: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 19: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 22: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 24: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME

Aug 26: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 27: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 30: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Tickets are on sale now.