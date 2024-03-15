"The record feels like it was made for the stage": Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce 27-date The Wild God UK / Europe tour, with Dry Cleaning, The Murder Capital and Black Country, New Road in support

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced their first headline tour of the UK and Europe since 2017.



Launching on September 24, in Oberhausen, Germany, the Wild God tour will take in 27 shows across 17 countries, wrapping on November 17 in Paris, France. The tour will follow in the wake of the release of the group's 18th studio album, Wild God, on August 30.



“I never think about how a record is going to go live, it never, ever occurs to me," says Cave. "The lyric writing process is way too hard to take ideas like that into consideration. But, when I listen to Wild God now, I think we can really do something epic with these songs live. We’re really excited about that - the record just feels like it was made for the stage.”

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - The Wild God Tour

Sep 24: Oberhausen Rudolf Weber-ARENA, GER +

Sep 26: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, HOL +

Sep 29: Berlin Uber Arena, GER +

Oct 02: Oslo Spektrum, NOR +

Oct 03: Stockholm Hovet, SWE +

Oct 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, DEN +

Oct 08: Hamburg Barclays Arena, GER +

Oct 10: Lodz, Poland Atlas Arena, POL +

Oct 11: Krakow TAURON Arena, POL +

Oct 13: Budapest Papp László Sportaréna, HUN ^

Oct 15: Zagreb Arena Zagreb, CRO ^

Oct 17: Prague O2 Arena, CZE ^

Oct 18: Munich Olympiahalle, GER ^

Oct 20: Milan Forum, ITA ^

Oct 22: Zurich Hallenstadion, SWI ^

Oct 24: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, SPA ^

Oct 25: Madrid WiZink Center, SPA ^

Oct 27: Lisbon MEO Arena, POR ^

Oct 30: Antwerp Sportpaleis, BEL ^

Nov 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK *

Nov 03: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK *

Nov 05: Manchester AO Arena, UK *

Nov 06: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK *

Nov 08: London The O2, UK *

Nov 12: Dublin 3Arena, IRE *

Nov 15: Birmingham Resorts World Arena *

Nov 17: Paris Accor Arena, FRA *



+ special guest: Dry Cleaning

^ special guest: The Murder Capital

* special guest: Black Country, New Road

The current Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds live line-up is Nick Cave, Warren Ellis, Martyn Casey, Jim Sclavunos, George Vjestica, Larry Mullins and Carly Paradis.



Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am local time on March 22 from NickCave.com



Speaking about his band's new record, Cave says, “I hope the album has the effect [on listeners] that it’s had on me. It bursts out of the speaker, and I get swept up with it. It’s a complicated record, but it’s also deeply and joyously infectious. There is never a masterplan when we make a record. The records rather reflect back the emotional state of the writers and musicians who played them. Listening to this, I don’t know, it seems we’re happy.”



Wild God will be released on Bad Seed in partnership with Play It Again Sam on streaming, CD, and standard and limited edition vinyl.