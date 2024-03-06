"There’s no f**king around with this record. When it hits, it hits": Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds share title track of new album Wild God

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds will release their 18th studio album Wild God on August 30, and you can hear the newly-released title track right here, right now.

Cave began writing the ten-song album on January 1, 2023, and produced Wild God alongside longtime collaborator Warren Ellis at Miraval in Provence and Soundtree in London.

Speaking about the record, Cave says, “I hope the album has the effect on listeners that it’s had on me. It bursts out of the speaker, and I get swept up with it. It’s a complicated record, but it’s also deeply and joyously infectious. There is never a masterplan when we make a record. The records rather reflect back the emotional state of the writers and musicians who played them. Listening to this, I don’t know, it seems we’re happy.”

“There’s no fucking around with this record,” he adds. “When it hits, it hits. It lifts you. It moves you. I love that about it.”

Watch the video for the title track below:

Wild God will be released on Bad Seed in partnership with Play It Again Sam on streaming, CD, and standard and limited edition vinyl.



The album track listing is:



1. Song of the Lake

2. Wild God

3. Frogs

4. Joy

5. Final Rescue Attempt

6. Conversion

7. Cinnamon Horses

8. Long Dark Night

9. O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is)

10. As the Waters Cover the Sea