Nick Beggs and Amy Birks to support Tim Bowness in London

Nick Beggs and Amy Birks will both support Tim Bowness at his forthcoming London show at Dingwalls on June 7.

Beggs will perform a rare Chapman Stick recital as part of the evening's entertainment while Birks, accompanied by Alan Baker on piano, will be previewing material from her forthcoming solo album.

Bowness and band, who feature Michael Bearpark, John Jowitt, Andrew Booker, Brian Hulse and Steve Bingham, headline and will be performing songs from all of Bowness' InsideOut/Sony albums, Abandoned Dancehall Dreams, Stupid Things That Mean The World, Lost In The Ghost Light and this year's Flowers At The Scene.

Bowness and band will also play:

UK Worcester Arts Workshop - May 26

NED Zoertemerr De Boerderij - 31

POL Wroclaw Klub Firlej - June 2

POL Warsaw Progresja Music Zone - 3

GER Berlin Prachtwerk - 4

GER Loreley Night Of The Prog - July 20

