New Yes book covers the 80s and beyond

A new book on prog legends Yes, Yes A Visual Biography II: 1982-2022, also by music writer Martin Popoff, will be released by Wymer Publishing on May 6.

The new book is a follow-up to last year's Yes: A Visual Biography, which covered the years from the band's 196 debut album to the release of the Drama album in 1980.

The new 224-page hardback book also covers the myriad of related projects that have surrounded the band over the last 40 years, including Asia, GTR, Yes featuring Anderson Rabin Wakeman and more.

It also looks at recent developments in the Yes camp, covering modern day albums such as Fly From Here, Heaven & Earth and last year's The Quest.

Popoff draws from his own interviews with Jon Anderson, Bill Bruford, Steve Howe, Chris Squire, Rick Wakeman, Geoff Downes, Alan White and many others. The large format coffee table book is fully illustrated throughout, documenting the story visually from 1982. As well as an abundance of concert images the stunning photographic content is topped off with many off stage shots.

Pre-order Yes A Visual Biography II: 1982-2022.

