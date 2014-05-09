New video from Messenger: Dear Departure

Hotly-tipped London prog trio Messenger have released a psychedelic-tinged promo for Dear Departure from acclaimed debut album Illusory Blues.

The seven-track title was launched via Svart Records in March after our sister publication Prog featured the band in their Limelight section and tipped them for success.

Frontman Khaled Lowe says, “Musically, the song tries to convey a natural event of great magnitude; like an earthquake or a storm… a display of the sheer force of nature at its most merciless. It’s also a reminder to the self to strive for inner calm after a storm, figuratively speaking. The video uses masking and compositing techniques to show the secret worlds that exist inside our thoughts and dreams; a utopia of sorts and a glimpse into the realms that exist before birth, during life and after death”.

Messenger are touring Europe with Katatonia and appear with them at London’s Union Chapel on May 16 and at the Brudenell Social in Leeds on the following night.

**Illusory Blues tracklist **