New prog band Giant Walker release video for The Fact In Fiction

Young British prog band Giant Walker have introduced themselves to the music listening public with a new video for their very first single The Fact In Fiction, which is released today and which you can watch in full below.

"The title is drawn from the subtle truths and parallels that exist in a dystopian fiction and the slippery slope to them becoming actuality," explains singer Steff Fish. "The song questions just how in control of your life you really are and the reality of being put at a disadvantage through other people’s actions and incompetence.”

The heavy progressive rock quartet hail from Newcastle, UK. After individually relocating 300 miles to further develop their craft, the Geordie quartet was bound together by their northern heritage and a shared love for bands such as Karnivool, Radiohead and Deftones. Written during the 2020 lockdown, their upcoming releases feature themes of self isolation and a dystopian reality.

"The Fact in Fiction was recorded at Stakeout Studios and engineered/ produced by Chris Coulter (Arcane Roots)," Fish adds. "The writing process was very different to anything we’ve ever done before, both because of the lockdown and also because Alex ended up relocating back up north. This meant all of the songs were written remotely, as opposed to just jamming the songs out in a room like we would have done before the lockdown. In a lot of ways, this really impacted the end result as we were able to get a much clearer idea of how the song would sound recorded, before we went into the recording studio."

Giant Walker will also play The Black Heart in Camden, London, on October 31 alongside Black Orchid Empire and North Atlas. Tickets are available here.

Get The Fact In Fiction.